Surge Guard debuts ‘new generation’ of surge protectors

This article is based on a press release from Surge Guard.
Southwire Company, LLC’s newest innovation, the Surge Guard® 50A Model 34950, is an upgrade to the company’s current RV line of surge protectors featuring patent pending technology to detect electrical issues within the RV.
“Our goal is to provide the highest level of electrical protection for RV owners to safeguard their families and investments from the dangers of electrical faults,” Southwire’s Director of Sales, Mobile Power & Electrical Safety, Bobby Raatz said. “Surge Guard Model 34950 includes exclusive technology that detects and protects against faults beyond the device. This level of protection has never been available before and is the launching point for the future of Southwire’s Surge Guard surge protector product line.”
Key features of the Surge Guard 50A Model 34950:
- New patent pending technology allows the Surge Guard 50A Model 34950 to detect an open neutral condition inside the RV. The Surge Guard device can detect open neutral on the common neutral line from the device to the main breaker panel. When this fault occurs, there is a dramatic swing in the voltages in both Leg 1 and Leg 2, where one leg will swing to extremely high voltage and the other leg will swing to extremely low voltage, causing immediate damage to all electronic devices that are plugged in inside the RV, unless the Surge Guard 50A Model 34950 is in use.
- Both the Surge Guard 30A Model 34930 and Surge Guard 50A Model 34950 can now detect and protect against elevated ground line currents that are generated inside of the RV.
- All Surge Guard RV power protection devices, including the Surge Guard 50A Model 34950, include a Limited Lifetime Warranty with Connected Equipment Coverage, effective on aftermarket Surge Guard products retail purchased on or after November 27, 2017.