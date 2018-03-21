Surge Guard debuts ‘new generation’ of surge protectors

This article is based on a press release from Surge Guard.

Southwire Company, LLC’s newest innovation, the Surge Guard® 50A Model 34950, is an upgrade to the company’s current RV line of surge protectors featuring patent pending technology to detect electrical issues within the RV.

“Our goal is to provide the highest level of electrical protection for RV owners to safeguard their families and investments from the dangers of electrical faults,” Southwire’s Director of Sales, Mobile Power & Electrical Safety, Bobby Raatz said. “Surge Guard Model 34950 includes exclusive technology that detects and protects against faults beyond the device. This level of protection has never been available before and is the launching point for the future of Southwire’s Surge Guard surge protector product line.”

Key features of the Surge Guard 50A Model 34950: