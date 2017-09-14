Something else to think about the 50 to 30 (and reverse) is the 30 amp connection in parks are used more and a lot of time by renters and newbys who have not learned what they are doing. That means the 30 amp receptacle may really be beat up or even broken or chipped. With the dogbone you can use the 50 amp side which will most of the time be in a lot better shape. Have phun. Reply
