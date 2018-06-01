Tailgate table perfect for tailgate parties and camping

Is it too early to start thinking about football season and tailgate parties? Sports fans don’t think so, and neither does the Sports Fan website that is now offering its Boone Outdoor Sports Fan Tailgate Table.

Perfect for the next big game, little league, soccer, and softball games, picnics, camping, and other outdoor adventures, the table fits any 2-inch hitch and includes a hitch stabilizer for a solid fit in your receiver. You’ll be the envy of the event with the coolest table in the lot.

Features:

48″ x 20″ tabletop supports 50 lbs. of food and beverages

2 table height settings (dining and bar height)

Light and easy to set-out (only 22 lbs.)

Designed and built to last for many winning seasons

With Laptop your job site is now anywhere

Models also available for 1.25” receiver

Quick and easy attachment as tailgate table

Includes travel cover

Adjustment to dining or bar height in seconds

Folds flat during transit

Included no-rattle hitch wedge for rock solid use.

Weighs less than 22 lbs.

More table room than a card table

You can find the Tailgate Table on the Sports Fan website.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing ebooks on Amazon Kindle.

Follow RV Travel on Facebook and Twitter.

##bd06-18 GG