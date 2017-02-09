Take a load off those tired legs





By Bob Difley

Whether it’s to take a break while waxing an RV or fishing from a secluded bank, everyone needs to take a load off once in a while. Shurhold Industries’ Bucket Seat/Lid turns its World’s Best Rope Handle Bucket, or any ordinary five-gallon pail, into a convenient stool and storage container.

Made of durable plastic, the Bucket Seat/Lid has built-in padding for comfortable seating. Water won’t collect on its slightly convex design. Adding to its usefulness, it snaps securely onto a bucket to keep contents such as cleaning supplies, tools or power cords, safe and intact.

The Bucket Seat/Lid is part of Shurhold’s One Bucket System. It’s a group of tools that nestle inside the company’s Rope Handle Bucket and is changing the entire RV washing experience.

Learn more on the Shurhold website. Or check it out on Amazon.

Information obtained from press release.

