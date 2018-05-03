Take a picture of places you can’t see

Have you ever needed to look somewhere that you just couldn’t see? Maybe you dropped something behind the couch, or down a drain? It’s a narrow space and it’s dark. We recently had a problem with the macerator for our sewer hose on our Roadtrek. We called the service department and they asked if we saw any plastic fragments in the hose. Well, nothing was coming out and we had no way to look up inside the hose!

An inspection camera for your smartphone

We go to a lot of rallies and we ask people their favorite uses of smartphones. The most unique one recently was an inspection camera. You can buy a tiny camera with lights on the end of a long, semi-rigid cable. The other end plugs into the USB port of your smartphone and you can see what the camera sees on your phone’s screen. How handy is that? Seems like a worthwhile addition to any RVers toolkit.

There are several of these available on Amazon in the $25-50 range. They’re called waterproof snake cameras for iPhone and Android, aka endoscopes and inspection cameras. Here’s one that looks good at Amazon.com.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly online show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.