Take a road less traveled through Central Oregon

We’ve taken various routes from our winter camps in Southern California back up to Idaho, usually following the major freeways like Interstates 5 and 84 through Oregon, but this year we would like to find a good but less-traveled route where we can boondock along the way. Do you have any suggestions? —Harry and Nancy



I’ve done that trip several times and there a few ways to do it, but one route I liked was Route 26 through the Ochoco Valley, heading east from Redmond on Route 126 toward Prineville. Just before entering town we noticed a sign for the Ochoco Valley Viewpoint. So up we went, to a plateau that offered views all the way to the Ochoco National Forest that we would pass through, and in the other direction to the Powell Buttes on the other side of the valley. A walk around the top revealed views in all directions, including eight (we counted them) snow-capped peaks that lay across the horizon.

At Prineville pick up U.S. Route 26 that follows the Ochoco River into the Ochoco National Forest. The road climbs away from the river up to 4,700-foot Ochoco Pass. The Forest Service Ochoco Divide Campground (no hookups and first-come, first-served) sits right on the top of the pass, a gem of a campground when the lower elevations are steamy hot. At this elevation, we slept with a blanket, and even on July 3rd, the campground was only half full when we arrived in late afternoon. Check first with the campground’s website to make sure it has opened for the season (usually about mid-May).

Continue on as the road winds through miles of farm and ranch lands, past the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument (worth a stop for its starkness alone) to Mount Vernon, where you can pick up U.S. Route 395 north – the main north-south route in central Oregon – and back up to Interstate 84 through the Malheur and Umatilla National Forests (look for boondocking opportunities) to Pendleton and then on to Walla Walla.

This route through central Oregon is lightly traveled, with most travelers to northeastern Oregon, southeastern Washington, or western Idaho taking U.S. Route 97 from the Bend and Redmond areas to the Columbia River and east. Routes 26 and 126 proved to be easy to drive in an RV and full of scenic surprises.

