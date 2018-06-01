TecNiq announces waterproof LED step accent light

When moving about in reduced light, it’s important to see what’s underfoot. TecNiq, the North American leader in LED lighting for extreme environments, debuts the E02 Step Accent Light. Completely waterproof with a 90° projection, it’s perfect for illuminating passageways, steps and stairs, and for use as an accent light.

The high-performance E02 Step Accent Light is made to last and is guaranteed for life. It boasts a rugged design using UV- and impact-resistant polycarbonate. With TecNiq’s TecSeal urethane potting, it’s guaranteed waterproof to IP68 standards. Available in white, blue, red and green LED colors, it comes with a durable black cover. The lamp offers an impressive 100,000-hour service life.

The compact 1.77″ L x 0.95″ W E02 Step Accent Light is easy to install. Surface mounted, it requires a 3/4″ hole and two #8 screws. Pigtail wire leads provide fast connection.

TecNiq’s E02 Step Accent Light is ideal for recreational boats and RVs. It has an MSRP of $7. Learn more on the TecNiq website.

