Tekonsha braking system provides stopping power

An electric trailer brake controller is a device that installs in the cab of your tow vehicle and activates your trailer’s electric or electric-over-hydraulic brakes when you hit the brakes in your tow vehicle. These systems can be divided into two main groups: proportional or time delayed.

A proportional brake controller senses how the tow vehicle is slowing or stopping and applies the trailer’s brakes with the same intensity. So if you slam on the brakes in your tow vehicle, the controller will activate your trailer’s brakes just as forcefully. With a proportional controller, you can adjust the initial braking power and aggressiveness based on your trailer’s weight and your braking preferences.

A time-delayed brake controller activates the trailer’s brakes with a preset intensity (power output) and rate of application (sync), both of which are determined by you. With this type of controller, there is a delay between the time that you initially apply the brakes in your tow vehicle and the time that the controller reaches maximum power output to the trailer’s brakes.

A true proportional braking system, The Tekonsha P3 has several added features, making it the standard for electric trailer brake controls.

Features

– 5 storable setting options for pulling different trailers or preferences of multiple drivers.

– A distinct, easy-to-read LCD display with multiple screen color options.

– Up-front controls provide easy access to all P3 features.

– Easy to understand diagnostics show output current, battery, brake and output voltage.

– A flashing red warning system alerts user to No Trailer Brake situations.

– Select Electric over Hydraulic or Electric trailer brake mode.

– Screen information display in English, French or Spanish.

– The Original Boost feature allows for different levels of customized braking.

– Compact, dash-hugging design.

– Integrated Plug-N-Play port for 2-plug adapters.

– Snap-in mounting clip allows user to remove and store the control when not in use.

– Electric trailer brake control for up to four braking axles.

