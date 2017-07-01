Ten ways to make your RV safer





By Adrienne Kristine

You might have heard the phrase, “Better safe than sorry.” With a few minutes of your time and a safety checklist, you can prevent many accidents and dangerous practices.

RV Safety

Tires — inflate properly and inspect frequently for potential damage. I started this habit a few years ago after hearing a clicking noise while riding my motorcycle to the grocery store. I checked the back tire and found a four-inch nail through the sidewall. The nail did not penetrate the tire itself but the head was striking the inside of the fender every time the tire rotated. If the tire had blown, stopping the bike on one good tire would have been quite an adventure.

Propane — check your lines for any leaks by spraying with soapy water. If you see any bubbles or smell any gas, shut off the gas at the tank and contact an expert immediately.

Electricity — do not overload your electrical system. Whether you have a 30- or 50-amp system, using your air conditioner, microwave and hair dryer simultaneously is asking for a blown fuse or tripped circuit breaker at the very least. Also check your running lights, headlights, taillights and turn signals on all vehicles.

Batteries — if you have open cell batteries, inspect and refill them with distilled water. If they are closed cell batteries, inspect them anyway. If they are old, replace them.

Smoke, CO and LP Detectors — inspect them, test them and replace the batteries at least every six months.

Water — check for leaks or seepage. An undetected leak can cause structural damage. A leak under my window created paneling that looked like oatmeal. Always use a pressure regulator on the campground faucet before connecting your hose. If your water tank is full, drain it occasionally and refill it with fresh water.

Roof — inspect your roof at least every six months and caulk where needed. In fact, caulk everything anyway. This applies to your vents, air conditioner, satellite dish and antenna.

Wiper Blades — replace them at least every six months. If you can’t see, you have no business driving. To prevent wear, put a tennis ball between the wiper arm and windshield.

Closets, Nooks and Crannies — inspect them for damage from mice and insects. Mice can chew through electrical wiring, insulation and walls. Spiders love propane and will build almost impenetrable webs inside the water heater tube.

If you live in a damp climate, mold or mildew can make you sick. Purchase a dehumidifier or tubs of Damp-Rid to prevent allergies.

##NRV10-13-05