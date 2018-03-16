Readers’ Favorite Recipe: The BEST Banana Bread

By Emily Woodbury
STAFF WRITER
If you don’t like bananas, you’re weird. Just kidding. But if you don’t like banana bread you really are weird. That moist, juicy, banana-ey goodness…yum. I’ve been making this banana bread recipe for years, and I’d never make banana bread any other way. This recipe is the best. I promise.
Did you know that bananas are the most popular fruit? Though, technically, banana plants (not the fruit) are an herb, closely related to ginger because of its succulent, not wood, stem. More than 100 billion bananas are eaten every year, most for breakfast. Another fun fact: the word banana is derived from the Arabic word “banan,” meaning “finger.” There are more than 1,000 varieties of bananas, grown in more than 150 countries around the world (Ecuador leads as the highest producer!)
The best part about these funny-looking fruits? They’re good for you! They’re low in calories (about 100 per banana,) and they contain no fat, sodium or cholesterol. They’re also high in potassium, fiber and B vitamins. When should you be eating bananas? Science says before a workout because the fruit fuels you for a long time, almost like a slow-release pill! You should eat them if you’re feeling depressed. Bananas contain a chemical that turns to serotonin in the brain, a mood-boosting neurotransmitter. And last but not least, eat them if you’re trying to lose weight (fiber!) or stabilize your blood-sugar levels! The starches found in a banana help stabilize these levels.
Ok, well now that you’re a banana expert (you’re welcome) go make some banana bread! Bring a loaf over to your new neighbors in the campground, or make it just for the sheer fact that your RV will smell so (so) good.
The Best Banana Bread (really)
Total Time: 1 hour
Serving Size: 1 loaf
- 4 very ripe bananas (the riper, the better!)
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1/4 cup applesauce
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 cup nuts, chopped (optional!)
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Mash bananas in a large mixing bowl.
- Add melted butter and mix.
- Add applesauce, vanilla, sugar, and salt. Mix to combine.
- Add flour and baking soda and stir just enough until all ingredients are combined.
- If you’re adding nuts, add them now.
- Pour into a greased loaf pan <–like that one!
- Bake uncovered for 15 minutes then cover with foil and bake for another 30 or so until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Note: Sometimes it takes an extra 10 minutes so just monitor it.
- Let cool and dig in!
Note: This is good the next morning, lightly toasted with either cream cheese or peanut butter smothered on top. Mmmm.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Enjoy!