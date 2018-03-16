Readers’ Favorite Recipe: The BEST Banana Bread

By Emily Woodbury

STAFF WRITER

If you don’t like bananas, you’re weird. Just kidding. But if you don’t like banana bread you really are weird. That moist, juicy, banana-ey goodness…yum. I’ve been making this banana bread recipe for years, and I’d never make banana bread any other way. This recipe is the best. I promise.

Did you know that bananas are the most popular fruit? Though, technically, banana plants (not the fruit) are an herb, closely related to ginger because of its succulent, not wood, stem. More than 100 billion bananas are eaten every year, most for breakfast. Another fun fact: the word banana is derived from the Arabic word “banan,” meaning “finger.” There are more than 1,000 varieties of bananas, grown in more than 150 countries around the world (Ecuador leads as the highest producer!)

The best part about these funny-looking fruits? They’re good for you! They’re low in calories (about 100 per banana,) and they contain no fat, sodium or cholesterol. They’re also high in potassium, fiber and B vitamins. When should you be eating bananas? Science says before a workout because the fruit fuels you for a long time, almost like a slow-release pill! You should eat them if you’re feeling depressed. Bananas contain a chemical that turns to serotonin in the brain, a mood-boosting neurotransmitter. And last but not least, eat them if you’re trying to lose weight (fiber!) or stabilize your blood-sugar levels! The starches found in a banana help stabilize these levels.

Ok, well now that you’re a banana expert (you’re welcome) go make some banana bread! Bring a loaf over to your new neighbors in the campground, or make it just for the sheer fact that your RV will smell so (so) good.

The Best Banana Bread (really)