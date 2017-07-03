You would be surprised at the number of fraudulent claims presented by policyholders. If one includes inflated claims (claiming 4 TVs stolen rather than the actual 2 for instance) the estimate is 25% of all claim dollars are fraudulent. I worked in the insurance business for 40+ years and the actual stories are legend. Arson of cars or dumping them in bodies of water and then claiming theft are common. Most major insurance companies have SI units to investigate possible fraud. I have testified for my old company at a trial like this one. Remember, every fraudulent claim dollar comes right out of insurance premiums paid. Some of your premium dollars paid went to fraud. Fortunately for honest policyholders, most companies are vigilant at detecting fraud. And many crooks are not very smart and arrogant and get caught. Even with that, too much goes to dishonest crooks. If we ever meet in person I can share stories of actual cases that will make you laugh and sometimes just shake your head. Or cry. Reply
