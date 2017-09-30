Comments for The moped I lusted for but never got
I came very close to buying a moped this month. I am car-free at present, and there’s a lot to like about mopeds. I wound up with an e-bike that I can take on my travels in my still-in-the-future 4-wheel vehicle.
I had this exact mo-ped. It was a 1957 model that I bought used for $50. Did get quite a bit of experience taking the carb apart to clean it on a regular basis.
yes, this was the dream vehicle of my youth
This story is like reading a portion of my childhood. I would bicycle to the Sears store, touch, sit on and dream of having for my own. Like you, my allowance was meager. So, by the time my finances from paper route and gardening jobs reached $50 I bought an old Dodge car. The car was better for rainy days and hot nights with girls. However, every time I see a reference to the Sears Moped my recall is stirred. Thanks for the memories.
This brings back fond memories of my Dad’s 1952 Whizzer Pacemaker “700” motorized bicycle that I got to ride as a teenager in the early 60’s. Had to pedal it to get started but when that little motor started, it felt like flying!