The names our readers gave their motorhomes

By Chuck Woodbury
EDITOR, RVTRAVEL.COM
We give up trying to pick the best names of your RVs based on the nearly 300 names you told us about over the past few weeks. So, we’d like to ask you to make the final decision. We simply could not agree on our favorites.
So here are the 14 that we all liked. Will you help us decide the best three? Simply select up to three of the names below. We’ll pick your three favorites by total votes and send their owners a prize, a Tekton digital tire gauge.
By the way, we have not included many of the duplicate names, and there were plenty. Here they are:
Gypsy (and several variations thereof), White Whale, Moby Dick, Odin, Dragons Lair, Monty, Tatonka, Lancelot, HaRV and HaRVy and HaRVey, Magic Carpet Ride (“Magic” for short), Wanderlust, Lewis and Clark (truck and trailer), Lucy or Lucille (for the Lucille Ball movie “The Long Long Trailer”), Behemoth, Rosie, Howie, Beauty and the Beast (truck and trailer) or just The Beast, TARDIS (“Doctor Who”), Dreamcatcher, Serenity, Dink, The Dog House, Daisy, Moonbeam, Seymour or CMore, many variations on COW (Coach on Wheels, Cabin on Wheels, etc.) – with different cow names, and The Turtle.
And now, our favorite 14. Vote below. Select up to three.
- Barbie – I’m a full-timer traveling alone. My Bounder’s name is “Barbie”. My name is Ken, and all my life when I introduced myself I often would be asked, “Where’s Barbie”? I now have an answer!
- Whirlybird – It’s a Bluebird Wanderlodge. I flew choppers for over 25 years and when I would land sometimes in foreign countries, the kids would point and say, “Look, whirlybird!” It also has a picture of me flying a Huey UH-1 looking for survivors after Mount St. Helens blew in 1980.
- The Ranch – Frank is from Wyoming and we’ll never have a real ranch so our RV is it!
- Sunshine – ‘Cause that is where she’s taking us.
- Mosey – It’s the way we like to travel.
- Bert – We bought our RV when our 2 boys were still in high school. We were all together thinking of a name and my oldest said, “How about the Big Rolling Turd” – which came from the movie “RV” with Robin Williams (We all loved that movie.) The abbreviation for Big Rolling Turd is BRT, so we named it Bert.
- CramAlotInn – For the motorhome, and our yellow Jeep tag-along is called “We bee tag’n”.
- Further – I’ve owned a 21-foot Toyota Dolphin for about 25 years and I love the thing. I was a big fan of Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters in the late sixties. His bus “Further” was always on my mind when I thought of road tripping, so “Further” is the name of my little motorhome. I’m trying to keep Kesey in my and other people’s minds I guess.
- Itchy Feet – Our 2004 Class B Pleasure Way is called “Itchy Feet”. It reflects moving on from one location to another when we desire to do so. Itchy Feet provides the means for us to travel when we want and to where we want in style.
- Moho – 15 years ago, a sweet little surrogate granddaughter couldn’t say motorhome. She called it Papa and Nana’s moho. The name stuck.
- Maria – I just bought a Four Winds MH so named it Maria from the song from Oklahoma “… and they called the wind Maria.” With her V10 she does go like the wind and anywhere the wind blows.
- Duckee – We purchased a used 24-foot Fleetwood Mallard from a private party in AZ in 2016 and hauled it home to MN. We named her Duckee and are having a great time “flying south” in the winter.
- Jubilee – My little Rialta’s name is Jubilee. Jubilee means freedom and liberty from bondage. I’m so happy that my new-to-me Jubilee will bring me some Adventures without the stress of everyday life.
- Hercules – In honor of my 29 years as a flight nurse in the Air Force and many hours in the C130 Hercules airplane. My trailer is a 20′ Airstream so it mimics the plane – both are a stubby tin can next to their counterparts of large RVs or airplanes. I feel almost invincible as a solo female RVer, much like “Hercules” – considering this was a huge retirement decision not having RV experience! I feel a clever name is just as important as the RV choice
How about, “You no-good son-of-a…” I call mine that all the time.