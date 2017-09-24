The new RV thing: Murphy beds (video)

Murphy Beds, those that store out of the way against a wall, are gaining popularity in RVs as evidenced at the recent Hershey RV Show in September, 2017.

In this short video of a walk-through of a Forest River-Salem Cruise Lite West travel trailer, see how at least one version of a Murphy Bed works. The short demonstration comes toward the end of the video.

The Murphy Bed, by the way, was born of necessity—inventor William L. Murphy (1856-1957) had a need to hide his bed so he could entertain his lady while living in a one-room apartment in San Francisco in the late 19th century.