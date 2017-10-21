Comments for The product pitches I get
Loneoutdoorsman, I got almost the same pitch for a different product two or three minutes later, different name but same poor English. I get them all the time. This was not from someone named Annie. They are always made up names. Someone has me on a mailing list. Annie is not a real person. You come sit in my chair before offering such criticism.
In reference to “The product pitches I get” written by Chuck Woodbury, dated October 18, 2017.
You displayed an e-mail from “Annie from a business named NTONPOWER” which asked you if you would help promote her product. Instead of respectfully declining, you shamed her and lied to her just to try to make your point that you don’t accept payment or products from advertisers.
Annie sounds like a person just starting out in online promotion. She was asking for assistance. Her e-mail does not sound like a scam. Maybe you could have graciously offered a few words of your “fatherly” advice, instead of making fun of her use of the English language. This is really beneath you.
How did you get this past Diane?
Remember when we used to make fun of the Japanese and Chinese
instruction manuals? Well, ain’t nobody laughing now.
