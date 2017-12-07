Comments for The Quartzsite phenomenon
We’ve gone down twice now – and absolutely love it. We’re the kind who like to be by ourselves, but when out walking, will drift on over and talk to other ‘solitude lovers’ who look like they want to chit chat. Both times we went, we were coming off the huge RV Rally in Phoenix. This year we’re just heading straight down to “The Q” (we’ve noticed that some folks refer to Quartzsite like that), and can’t wait. We WON’T however, be going down during the huge hoopla in January! There’s just too many of our closest friends down that at that time – ha.
@a group on 4th called boondocking rv a person that had went to Quartzite is spreading news about the dirt and sand their carrying Parvo disease. He states his pet caught parvo from the dirt there. Even if you had vaccines done on time your pet will react to parvo like a bad flu. Fortunately it wont kill them if you see your vet out and administer antibiotics, nausea and stomach meds. I’m afraid to even go their now!!!
All – I am copying and pasting a post from a friend of mine (Charlie Clevenger) who is currently in Quartzite.
Heads up if your planning to winter in Quartzite.
My pup has gotten Parvo.
He’s surviving, but it has been a long hard week for him. I was in the middle of getting the vaccinations. As it’s a three shot series.
It’s in the dirt here. And it’s everywhere. The vets all over Arizona are packed with Parvo cases.
Some vets are so backed up by it. They are not seeing any more new patients. Not even emergencies.
I have to drive him to Yuma 2 hours one way. To see a vet. And it’s expensive. I’m 1,200 bucks into him for meds and vets. And he’s only been there twice so far.
He hasn’t eaten in a week. And I’ve been sticking needles in him every 8 hours to keep him hydrated with IV fluids. If you have a young puppy make sure there are fully vaccinated before bringing them here please. If not you will most likely be issuing them a death sentence here.
My pup seems to be finally responding to the meds. He’s seems just a bit more himself this morning. Still won’t eat or drink though. But for first time In A week. Gave me a few kisses this morning.
I now spray bleach on my shoes every time I walk in my bus.
Just be careful and know it’s very prevalent here.
There is also another disease here called valley fever. Dogs cats and humans can get it. Everyone here called it the Quartzite crud. It’s a respiratory disease. I don’t know a lot about it. But it’s here that I know.
I’m only now staying here. Because I have a job and need to build my savings back up from paying vet bills. Then I’m out of here and not risking my pups life here any further. I won’t be returning here after this winter.
Agreed! it’s an “at least once” must do. Very cool AND crazy!