Comments for The readers write: From poop to gas, some folks came unstuck
I do not understand people. You do a service, Gaffer Tape, and and Gaffer runs out of the product. All of a sudden this is your fault, what the hell are people thinking. You have no control over the “out of stock”, and do your best to remedy the situation.
Well done, and my apologizes for all the rude comments you had to endure.
Keep up the great work you do, I look forward to Saturday mornings and my rvtravel magazine.
My sister-in-law was house sitting for us and the CO detector went off at 1 AM. She called the fire department who came and the readings they took just kept climbing. Turns out the fire dept truck parked in the driveway and left running added to the initial false reading.
Our carbon monoxide detector would also go off in the middle of the night occasionally. Got a new detector (the old one had a replacement date after 5 yrs.). It still happened. We discovered that if the voltage dropped to 12.2 in the rig the alarm went off. Our solution was to leave the heat off (when not hooked up to electric) overnight so the furnace doesn’t come on and draw the battery down causing the voltage to drop. We now upon wakening, turn the heat on and unplug our detector. And then plug it back in when the rig starts to warm up (solar panels bring the voltage back up). Even with temps dropping to high 20’sF at night we stay warm under our many comforters and foil in the windows plus an insulated curtain (sewed a $20 WalMt. bed comforter to side facing cab) between cab and back. Added bonus is the heater fan doesnt wake us up anymore. Ikea sells a cheap comforter for $20 that we fold over to make it double if needed on top of our regular bedding.
I’m the guy who posted the “disconnected CO detector” (which still remains disconnected). Guys, when you respond to something that is a significant safety issue, please recommend an alternative product that might work. I cannot afford to purchase every one on the market to “test” to see if it actually works. If you feel you cannot suggest a model that works in the newsletter, how about sending an email with a recommendation? (BTW, I did not received a direct response from the newsletter…no biggy, but thought you might want to know.)
I was one of the “lucky” ones who received the gaffer tape promptly. I’ve only used it once so far. I’m a little underwhelmed. It’s like duct tape but doesn’t stick as well.
About the smell of large livestock operations: I spent my youth in an area with dairy, sheep, and poultry farms. We called that smell “fresh country air,” and yes, that’s sarcasm. It’s one more thing I don’t miss about farm-country life, but what you experienced could be worse. Either sheep or poultry stink even more.