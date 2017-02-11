Comments for The readers write: Gray water, night lights, and more
I viewed your video regarding gray water tank draining and appreciate so much the content and wisdom.
My question is this; I let my gray tank fill up before draining, never leaving it open. However when I dump the gray it does emit a very strong odor. How can I eliminate the strong odor from the gray tank.
Unfortunately, my response to Lorna / Deana & Crystal didn’t make this compilation… The solar motion sensor lights ARE great, but many have exactly the shortcoming D&C commented on -dim, die too fast, and don’t recharge if overcast. Not even having a switch is a sure sign that they are using Dollar Store garden lights. The problem is the (1.2V x 800mah) 1 Wh NiCd battery and tiny solar cell. I use “Arilux SL02” 20-LED PIR lights that have (4.2 x 2400mah) *10Wh* 18650-LiPo batteries, and big enough solar on top to charge in 8hrs of good sun. With 10X the power, they NEVER die in a single night even locked on “max brightness until dead” mode. On (selectable) dim or motion modes, these easily run a WEEK without any sun (I sometimes use them inside as a guest light). Ultimately, they would die in polar Alaska (no sun for months), but a couple days without ideal sun doesnt dim them at all, and they’ll recharge when the sun returns. The giant 62LED SL06 version uses 2 cells (20Wh) and legitimately earns being called a floodlight – its BRIGHT on maximum.
Get ARrilux SL02 from AliExpress, $13 delivered… SL06 is $23 delivered. They may be available locally as well, but beware non -lipo cheaters.
Thanks for the advice on both black & grey water tanks. Retired 3 years ago at age 60 after drilling oil wells internationally for 40 years & had never previously camped since a tent & sleeping bags when I was under 12.
Definitely appreciate all tips & tricks, many of us are newbies or fairly inexperienced.
Since I travel mostly in the South, we changed every outside light to Bug Lights due to we love lots of light but not mosquito’s.
We also bought numerous outdoor lightweight mats as recommended & setup 2 canopy’s wall off 1 side against the sun.
Wow, the comment from Deana & Christle really hit home because it’s almost word for word what I wrote on another site. And it’s true. We were 1/4 mile from the tornado that hit Rowlett on 12/26/15 and there were obvious and unexpected security concerns. I recommended the solar powered, motion activated lights to several people there as they attempted to live in damaged homes and salvage what they could in areas with no electricity. And everywhere we go, people ask us about ours. Right now where we are workamping, there are three other people who now have these lights at our recommendation.