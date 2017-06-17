Comments for The readers write: No-frills RV parking on the cheap
On no frills parking I think we would get better quicker results by looking for upgraded rest areas with perhaps some separated off gated areas with pay machines. The infrastructure is already there and the security is often in place and sometimes even dump stations.
Passport America gets one into many places for $13 -18 currently anyway.
I wonder what would happen if instead of replacing a mislabeled weight sticker the government rules were that the hardware had to be upgraded to match the sticker.
I personally believe that the axle and tire specs should be required to match the total loaded weight of the trailer without subtracting hitch weight.