Comments for The readers write – prolifically!
-
“Also, people who bring their kids and let them run, bike or play outside screaming all the time are a lot more annoying than any dog!!”
No, Peggy, they’re both equally annoying. You don’t think so, of course…because you apparently have a couple of the yappers. Maybe Kurt wouldn’t BE so grumpy if people with multiple kids and/or dogs didn’t turn campgrounds into a third world experience. No doubt, since I don’t agree with you, you’ll label me a grump as well.
On March 23,2017 our beloved Windy,,Class C ,,,,burned to nothing….Shocked and very saddened we lost all…..Thank God we are ok. Smoke inhalation and sprained back and side,,,,could not get my seat belt off..This is a very emotional time . Nothing has ever happened like this before. How can you be prepared for this??
Wow!! I most certainly agree with Jann Re: Dogs in Campgrounds. I have encountered more loud people than I have loud dogs in CG. Also, people who bring their kids and let them run, bike or play outside screaming all the time are a lot more annoying than any dog!! Perhaps Kurt should be the one asked to leave the CG. I wish there were signs posted at all CG–” Dog Welcome, Grumps NOT”