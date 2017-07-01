Comments for The readers write: Slowpokes and full-timers
Nice article, good advice! 🙂
Completely agree with Bill who posted previously.
I am retired, I pre-plan trips allowing more than enough time & frankly refuse to speed. often I will roll between 3 & 5 mph below the speed limit.
I only use the left lane to allow incoming traffic merge room, to seldom pass a slower vehicle & on 2 lane roads will sometimes have a long line of Road Rage Fools behind me as I am far too long & large to shoulder in a dangerous area.
My rear camera’s are always on & have watched numerous expressions of annoyance.
However, I am not in a hurry, refuse to be forced to speed & their Rage is theirs alone.
Someday it will happen….an RVer will place a bumper sticker on the back of their rig that reads: “TURNOUT? WHAT’S A TURNOUT?”…..just to see if folks give a thumb’s up as the pass when that RVer actually pulls over. I pull over every chance I get, regardless of the number of vehicles behind me. As long as the area I am pulling into is paved and large enough, I’ll use it. I am in no hurry when traveling and I know folks appreciate my efforts to allow passing. I used to ride motorcycles and drive muscle cars, and always appreciated the RVer that showed some class by trying to make friends on the road.
Number 1, I do the speed limit or 60 mph max of the state I’m driving in on the freeway in the right lane or next one to the left for entering traffic. Two-lane roads with pull-outs are a joke for pulling over. As short as I am (MH&tow, 50 feet)., those pull-outs are not long enough to slow from 55/60 and then accelerate to reenter road. We’ve all read the mph data re gas consumption over 55. We all know how much longer it takes to stop the heavier we are. Why would any RVer want to travel faster? Enjoy the ride. That’s what it’s all about. BTW, why isn’t that patrolman ticketing the speeders?
I’m still waiting for retirement so have yet to experience the joy of being an RV parade leader on the highway but even now, driving my family car I do the same as Robert Steele and unless traffic is overtaking me I drive the left lane because the right hand lane is usually so much more beat up due to the “use the left lane only for passing” rule. I don’t care if the law says the left lane is for only passing slower traffic. I pay taxes on both lanes and will drive the one that beats my vehicle up the least – but I do move right if a flyer comes up behind me…
Excellent article. I specifically enjoyed Sam and Robbie’s comments on downsizing. I also agreed with Georges’ comment on people driving behind. Doing the speed limit on a two lane highway, if people have underpowered vehicles or don’t know how to pass when they have the chance, deserve to spend their trip staring at the back of my rig.