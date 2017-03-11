Comments for The readers write — with hot pens!
Russ, here’s a positive note for all the Tiffin owners (rightfully) disappointed by Tiffin’s new policy to only service coaches 4 or less years old. Bunk House Conversion RV, right there in Red Bay AL, is owned by a 20+ year veteran of Tiffin’s service dept. We were directed there by Tiffin and received prompt, thorough, knowledgeable and friendly service for our 2007 Open Road. And they ALSO have a hookup waiting area adjacent to their buildings. Phone is 256-356-8634.
A further comment on Tiffin, though: I have helpfully received parts, PDF diagrams and advice from Tiffin’s svc dept over the years and done a lot of my own RV repairs…if one has the aptitude, always cheaper and more timely than a dealer.
I feel so bad for those that are buying new coaches and fifth wheels. We are spending the winter in Mesa, AZ. and those around us that recently dove into new ones are experiencing horror. Mostly those purchased from Camping World. A Thor with the hopper connected to the gray tank. Another Thor that never had the washer hose connected and flooded on first use. Many many more. Then, having to wait months for service. Closing up your unit to go to a service appointment only to find they have to schedule weeks from now due to factory supplied parts. Horrible, absolutely horrible nightmares I purchased a used American Revolution from an independent dealer and have been treated like a king. Only one follow up service needed for a slide adjustment and that was on my schedule. No way I would ever buy a new unit and forget Camping World. There a much better options out there.
I believe I am similar to many young retired who do “Camp”.
We are not full-timers but generally spend 1 week at a time in various State Parks, Campgrounds & an occasional Resort.
I have learned many things from the Tips & Tricks offered both in columns & postings by readers.
Like very many of us, I was not a truck driver & navigating a truck pulling a 32 foot Camper on Highways & Interstates was a definite stressful situation especially passing a vehicle due to mirror limitations & the frequency of road rage types to attempt to suddenly pull around you to pass on the right.
Backing up into tight spaces was also a chore, we use 2 way radios which helped as long as my wife remembers her right is my left.
Solved both issues with the purchase of a high quality WiFi camera & 7″ screen unit. Notice I wrote High Quality as in a commercial unit which was a little expensive.
Now backing into even tight spaces is simple & I no longer worry about passing a vehicle or possibly killing a motorcycle rider.
Short version – I can now see, amazing how cheap this expensive piece of equipment is in the long run.
Chuck, I love this newsletter. My wife and I joke (tongue-in-cheek) about how much I look forward to reading it every Saturday. That said, to some degree, I have to agree with Bob and I’m not sure how to state it. While I am very proud of you being about the only editor/blogger/writer standing up to the RV industry, your editorial comes at the beginning of the newsletter and “sets the tone” for the readers. Maybe you could do two brief topics and also cover something “cool, progressive, etc.” to offset the tough job of calling the industry to task or “wishing for the good old days?”
This is the only newsletter that is holding the industry to a higher standard and I wish other voices would join you. Many bloggers are paid by advertisers, so they really don’t address the quality issue.
On the other hand, this newsletter should not focus so heavily on the industry. Most of us RV to enjoy the experience and your newsletter accomplishes a lot when you help us expand that experience. Thanks again for your years of dedication to making our RV experience better and more fulfilling.
Hi all! I want to compliment you for having the strength of character to not only endure, but rise above, some of the meanspirited, hurtful and downright nasty comments that you posted today in the readers’ roundup. As Chuck wrote, he cannot please everybody. But honest to goodness, some folk seem unnecessarily critical!!!
I, for one, just want to say a heartfelt thank you for putting out a high-quality, informative newsletter. My rig doesn’t fit into the RV category, I guess, because I lack a number of amenities. I own a small, 13-foot fiberglass trailer without a bathroom. It has served us very, very well for over 10 years. We love to “camp”, cooking outdoors (yes, we do have a 2 burner gas stove inside) as well as enjoying campfires. We fit into any spot, can manouever on a dime, don’t require a trip to the dumpstation and yet can pull over anywhere and spend the night. It amazes me to read how some other readers here get ugly when they pull into a “campground” and actually get neighbours who “camp”!!! If one doesn’t want the smell of a campfire, perhaps only frequenting RV resorts would be a better idea for them.
All in all, thank you again for putting out this newsletter. It is something that I thoroughly enjoy getting in my inbox each Saturday.