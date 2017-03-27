The rude couple in the campsite next door





By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR, RVTRAVEL.COM

Sometimes you run into the perfect storm. I am not talking about running into one on the ocean, but in an RV park. It happened to me in Kingman, Arizona.

Gail and I had stopped for two nights. We chose the KOA because it was the only decent place to stay with hookups that had room for us. Maybe we should have just stayed at the local Wal-Mart, where I saw a couple of dozen RVers holed up. They didn’t pay a penny to stay.

Typical with KOA, the sites were packed close together, which contributed to the perfect storm. Here’s why:

First, the couple had created a nice campsite — awning with a screen to transform the area into very pleasant enclosed porch. They had laid out carpet and set up folding chairs facing the outdoor TV.

They started watching the TV at about 10 a.m., and continued most of the day and evening. Even when they went inside for hours at a time, the TV remained on. Shortly after we arrived, I asked the man to turn down the volume. He seemed surprised, but obliged. But I could still easily hear it from inside my RV.

The man smoked cigars off and on all day. This, of course, made my motorhome smell like a cigar.

THE COUPLE HAD LIT UP THEIR SITE with a string of green lights on the ground completely around their RV. They never turned them off, even when they were asleep. The lights were bright. Gail and I had to close our windows at night or pretended we were in a sleazy motel.

Now, the couple had every right to watch their outdoor TV and to illuminate their campsite with bright lights. And he had every right to smoke his cigars. But to do so in a campground without regard to close-by neighbors, well, that’s just plain rude.

This sort of experience is not uncommon. It’s a big reason many RVers turn to boondocking, away from the crowds, where light is from the stars and the smell is sagebrush or pine.