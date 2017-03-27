When I am annoyed by a neighboring camper’s loud TV, radio, etc. – which seems to happen with more frequency lately – I leave a note under their windshield after they have gone to bed at night, saying that I will start allowing my teenagers to play their rap and hip-hop music loudly the next day if the noise isn’t stopped. Actually, I don’t have teenagers, but since they don’t know who left the note, they think it could be anybody nearby. I have done this three times so far, and it has worked perfectly each time. Reply
