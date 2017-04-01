Comments for The RV road trip is near death
I like quiet, natural places. You’re telling me I’m fine. Those who want to go where everybody else goes will have a price to pay That I would never sacrifice. I have a price to pay that most of them would not want to give. That is, I need to do a little research and be self contained. I also “give up” things I don’t have, such as fireplaces. I’m good with that, but I imagine some of the campground folks will find another way to travel or something else to do.
I gave up on the RV life style about a year ago for many of the same reasons you write about in your article. I understand the call of the open road and the freedom to park where you will but while everyone says the RV life style is a more economic way to travel and perhaps it is for those who live in their RV, I don’t see it that way. For the average cost of a Motorhome and all of the things you need to outfit it, plus insurance and fuel, I can easily spend 500 days on the road spending $300.00 a day. I am 70 years old and suspect I will be driving from motel room to motel room on my trips across the US.
We have been “full-timing” since we purchased our first RV in 2010 and sold our house. We have watched available RV spots slowly dry up each year when we attempt to travel around because of the reservation system that is now in place allowing folks to reserve a spot well in advance and many are cancelled at the last minute which makes the situation even worse. So, in short, we don’t know how much longer we will be able to “wander aimlessly” around this beautiful country, thank goodness we saw the major national parks during our first outings.
We are “tourist RVrs”…traveling to see the sights. We don’t know exactly where we’ll end up each day and so don’t like to reserve a spot until early afternoon of the day. We still get by but can see the writing on the wall of this becoming more and more difficult. We are getting a new RV and thought seriously about getting a class B so we could more easily stealth camp as needed but too used to a 28′ class C style and have stayed with that.
I have been saying for years the number of camp sites is far below the number required. Few new sites being built while some are being lost to development, acts of nature, and more. For this very reason we will not be buying another 5er. We do NOT even use it June, July, and August already. We make Jan – Mar reservations a year ahead. At some point it will no linger be worth the hassle and that point may come sooner than thought, sadly.
I see in the future the “RV BUBBLE” bursting as more and more people find it is not what they were led to believe by the RV industry. Lack of and over crowded campgrounds will eventually take it’s toll on the RV industry. Between that and the lack of quality, it is a boom that is destined to bust.
Fortunately, my wife and I traveled the country and to Alaska and back without ever making a reservation. That was nearly a decade ago. In recent years we camp more locally in Florida. Reservations are a must in winter though there are a few places that always have space during the week. So now we camp Monday thru Thursday in some very nice places. I will not disclose where. We have been thinking of making another trip west this summer. We have seen most of the popular NPs and tourist attractions so we don’t care if we can’t get in there. We love BLM and NF camping. No electric, no water, no internet or phone, OK! I know that keeps the mobs away. The only mobs we see is a herd of elk passing near our campsite or maybe a flock of turkeys or some coyotes. I guess we are good to go.
Hi Chuck, I read your column every week. I hope you continue your efforts to improve RV’s. You tend to stay in developed places, so this article reflects that….lack of spaces. I tend to BD. We have a 2012 35′ MH. I would like to upgrade, but there are no new products out there (affordable) that are set up for that. Please consider researching and writing about this issue.