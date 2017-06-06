The RV toolbox — pliers!





By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a reminder for readers he prepared while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

An essential part of the RV toolbox is a good set of pliers. Now, you can get a complete set (the ones in the photo are from Amazon.com), which is economical and functional, or you can pick individually. I like a set like this, as I can think of a time where I have used each one.

The channel locks are ideal for any plumbing connection or nut/bolt that you need a little more leverage on. Needle nose are great for the wiring jobs. Electricians’ pliers and wire snips are essential for doing electrical work. Lastly, general purpose pliers help when securing fasteners.