Chris, I had a similar problem with my Galley slide out dragging in both directions. It turns out that the slide topper was binding at the top of the slideout. One bracket is bent so the topper drags against the slide. My temporary solution was to buy 4 furniture slide buttons from Walmart and double stick them to the slide between the topper. I cant afford to replace the topper yet at $600 AND DO watch the slide operation from OUTSIDE each time we extend or retract it. Thank you