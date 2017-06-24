Comments for Thinking about fleas and a bomber crew
My uncle flew a B17 as co-pilot, but was KIA on his 4th mission. I have been able to connect with many people via groups on line, and his memory will live on also through a program called Understanding Sacrifice being taught in some high schools across the country. Students and their teachers are in Normandy as I write, learning more through visiting museums, cemeteries, and monuments.
Search for your Dad;s name online, with an Air Corp title/connection, and see if a Vet group shows up.
Interesting, I was just in Tonopah Nevada on Sunday and Monday this past week. I drove out to the Tonopah Army Airfield where my father learned to fly B-24’s also. Most of the buildings have been gone since the 1950’s but the three hangers still remain in a state of slow decay, just like many parts of the city and old mines. It was a surreal feeling standing where my father may have stood a little over 70 years ago. Sent a chill right up my spine.
My dad kept a (journal) of his missions which I still have. Some day it will become my brothers and I believe his youngest daughters later. This will by how a small piece of family history will live on.