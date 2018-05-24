Thor motorhome warranty expires while sitting on service lot for 15 months

Imagine how frustrating it must be to have a brand new RV, but the full year warranty expired while it sat on two different service center lots….and you have never even used it.

We have an update from Margaret B on her long ordeal with her Lemon Thor Ace. If you haven’t read about her RV Lemon, click here to read her story. She writes:

“Last Monday I picked up my brand new 2017 Thor RV for the very first time in 15 long, agonizing, and stressful months. Things have all been repaired to the best they can be at this point but my door does still have a couple of issues. It’s out of alignment but there is nothing further to be done. It’s still difficult to open and lock, and I can pull the base of the locked door away from the frame several inches.”

Margaret asked Thor repeatedly for a full PDI but Thor refused.

“I had to pay for a full PDI since it’s clearly never had one with the list of warranty repairs it needed before it was even sold. Thor refused to cover this cost and offered a ONE HOUR payment, but since it takes over 5 hours, I had to pay almost $600 to have this done.”

Margaret said that she has been calling Thor repeatedly about getting a “new” full year warranty on her motorhome and she was told to contact them when all the issues were resolved and they would discuss that with her.

“So I have been calling them several times this past week and each time promised that the man dealing with my case will return my call and as of today that just has not happened.”

“I just want to be able to drive off in my RV with what I signed for: a brand new undamaged RV with FULL year’s warranty that I was promised, NOT one that expired while it sat on two service lots for over 15 months.”

“I loved my first Thor Ace back in 2012 but sadly this has not been my experience this time. I want them to keep their promises and stand by their word to make things right for their customers who go through this hell, which has made my journey in grief, with the loss of my husband, even more painful.”

Margaret says she will be the first person to happily post that they did keep their word, but that “sadly, as of yet absolutely nothing has been done. I will not stop until they do as promised.”