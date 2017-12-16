Thor recalling 110,400 towable RVs and motorhomes

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling various 2003-2018 motorhomes and towables RVs. Fifty different makes and models are involved in the recall which is critical to protection from a fire. See a list below of the RVs involved in the recall. The recreational vehicles were originally equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers.

These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected, or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable.

Thor will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. For more information, owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-500-1020 or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall.”

Makes/models/model year RVs involved in this recall:

DAMON/ESSENCE/2008-2010

FOUR WINDS/FUN MOVER/2003-2010

FOUR WINDS/INFINITY/2003-2006

FOUR WINDS/PRESIDIO/2004-2009

THOR/ACE/2011-2018

THOR/ARIA/2017-2018

THOR/AXIS/2014-2018

THOR/CHALLENGER/2003-2018

THOR/CHALLENGER PLATINUM/2008-2010

THOR/CHATEAU/2003-2018

THOR/CHATEAU CITATION/2004-2018

THOR/COMPASS/2016-2018

THOR/CRUISE TRAVEL TRAILER/2007

THOR/DAYBREAK/2003-2014

THOR/DAYBREAK CLASSIC SPORT/2010

THOR/DAYBREAK SPORT/2009-2010

THOR/DEL RAY/2009

THOR/DUTCHMEN/2003-2010

THOR/DUTCHMEN DORADO/2004-2010

THOR/EL MONTE/2017-2018

THOR/ESCAPER/2003-2005

THOR/FOUR WINDS/2003-2018

THOR/FOUR WINDS SIESTA/2004-2018

THOR/FREEDOM ELITE/2010-2018

THOR/GEMINI/2016-2018

THOR/HURRICANE/2003-2018

THOR/INTRUDER/2003-2007

THOR/MAGELLAN/2006-2010

THOR/MAJESTIC/2003-2018

THOR/MAJESTIC FLYER/2007

THOR/MAJESTIC TRAVEL TRAILER/2007

THOR/MANDALAY/2003-2010

THOR/MIRAMAR/2014-2018

THOR/OUTLAW/2007-2018

THOR/PALAZZO/2013-2018

THOR/QUANTUM/2016-2018

THOR/SERRANO/2009-2013

THOR/SYNERGY/2016-2018

THOR/VALENCIA/2006-2007

THOR/VEGAS/2014-2018

THOR/WINDSPORT/2003-2018

THOR MOTOR COACH/ASTORIA/2005-2012

THOR MOTOR COACH/ASTORIA PACIFIC/2007-2009

THOR MOTOR COACH/AVANTI/2009-2012

THOR MOTOR COACH/MONTECITO/2010-2011

THOR MOTOR COACH/TUSCANY/2005-2018

THOR MOTOR COACH/TUSCANY XTE/2014-2017

THOR MOTOR COACH/ULTRASPORT/2003-2005

THOR MOTOR COACH/VENETIAN/2016-2018

THOR MOTOR COACH/VENTURA/2009-2010