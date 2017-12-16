Thor recalling 110,400 towable RVs and motorhomes

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling various 2003-2018 motorhomes and towables RVs. Fifty different makes and models are involved in the recall which is critical to protection from a fire. See a list below of the RVs involved in the recall. The recreational vehicles were originally equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers.
These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected, or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable.
Thor will notify owners, instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 22, 2018. For more information, owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-500-1020 or Kidde customer service toll-free at 1-855-271-0773, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall.”
Makes/models/model year RVs involved in this recall:
DAMON/ESSENCE/2008-2010
FOUR WINDS/FUN MOVER/2003-2010
FOUR WINDS/INFINITY/2003-2006
FOUR WINDS/PRESIDIO/2004-2009
THOR/ACE/2011-2018
THOR/ARIA/2017-2018
THOR/AXIS/2014-2018
THOR/CHALLENGER/2003-2018
THOR/CHALLENGER PLATINUM/2008-2010
THOR/CHATEAU/2003-2018
THOR/CHATEAU CITATION/2004-2018
THOR/COMPASS/2016-2018
THOR/CRUISE TRAVEL TRAILER/2007
THOR/DAYBREAK/2003-2014
THOR/DAYBREAK CLASSIC SPORT/2010
THOR/DAYBREAK SPORT/2009-2010
THOR/DEL RAY/2009
THOR/DUTCHMEN/2003-2010
THOR/DUTCHMEN DORADO/2004-2010
THOR/EL MONTE/2017-2018
THOR/ESCAPER/2003-2005
THOR/FOUR WINDS/2003-2018
THOR/FOUR WINDS SIESTA/2004-2018
THOR/FREEDOM ELITE/2010-2018
THOR/GEMINI/2016-2018
THOR/HURRICANE/2003-2018
THOR/INTRUDER/2003-2007
THOR/MAGELLAN/2006-2010
THOR/MAJESTIC/2003-2018
THOR/MAJESTIC FLYER/2007
THOR/MAJESTIC TRAVEL TRAILER/2007
THOR/MANDALAY/2003-2010
THOR/MIRAMAR/2014-2018
THOR/OUTLAW/2007-2018
THOR/PALAZZO/2013-2018
THOR/QUANTUM/2016-2018
THOR/SERRANO/2009-2013
THOR/SYNERGY/2016-2018
THOR/VALENCIA/2006-2007
THOR/VEGAS/2014-2018
THOR/WINDSPORT/2003-2018
THOR MOTOR COACH/ASTORIA/2005-2012
THOR MOTOR COACH/ASTORIA PACIFIC/2007-2009
THOR MOTOR COACH/AVANTI/2009-2012
THOR MOTOR COACH/MONTECITO/2010-2011
THOR MOTOR COACH/TUSCANY/2005-2018
THOR MOTOR COACH/TUSCANY XTE/2014-2017
THOR MOTOR COACH/ULTRASPORT/2003-2005
THOR MOTOR COACH/VENETIAN/2016-2018
THOR MOTOR COACH/VENTURA/2009-2010