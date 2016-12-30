Thor recalling some 2016 Outlaw motorhomes





Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 209 model year 2016-2017 Outlaw motorhomes, models 37BG, 37LS, 37RB, 38RE and 38RF, manufactured January 13, 2016 to December 8, 2016. The affected vehicles have rear cargo door hinges with welds that may be inadequate for securing the hinge pin to the hinge plate.