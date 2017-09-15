Thor recalling some Hurricane, Serrano, Windsport motorhomes

Because of a fire risk, Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2010-2011 Hurricane, and 2011 Serrano and Windsport motorhomes. The affected vehicles are wired to be powered by a generator and are equipped with an Iota ITS-50R transfer switch that may fail when exposed to elevated electrical loads and used in higher temperatures.

The transfer switch may overheat, increasing the chance of fire.

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Iota ITS-50R transfer switch with a transfer switch from another manufacturer, free of charge. The recall began on September 7. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. Thor’s number for this recall is RC000145.

