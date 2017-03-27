Thor recalls more than 6,500 motorhomes





Thor Motor Coach is recalling 6,561 model year 2014-2015 ACE, Hurricane, Challenger, Daybreak, Miramar, Outlaw and Windsport motorhomes. The vehicles’ windshield wiper systems may have been improperly installed and secured, possibly causing the wipers to fail during use.

One indication of possible failure would be for the wipers to slow down, get entangled, or a shift in the sweep pattern.

Makes/Models/Model Years Included in the Recall

THOR/ACE/2014-2015

THOR/CHALLENGER/2014-2015

THOR/DAYBREAK/2014-2015

THOR/HURRICANE/2014-2015

THOR/MIRAMAR/2014-2015

THOR/OUTLAW/2014-2015

THOR/WINDSPORT/2014-2015

Thor will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and correct the wiper system as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 13, 2017. Owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-855-2867.

