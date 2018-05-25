Thor recalls motorhomes for hose problem, fire hazard

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 895 model year 2011-2017 Thor Tuscany and Venetian motorhomes, built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak.
Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire.
FCCC has notified owners, and FCCC dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge. The recall began on May 1, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867 or FCCC customer service at 1-800-547-0712. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000153.