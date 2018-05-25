Thor recalls motorhomes for hose problem, fire hazard

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 895 model year 2011-2017 Thor Tuscany and Venetian motorhomes, built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak.

Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire.