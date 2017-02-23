Thor recalls motorhomes: windshield wipers may fail





Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,824 model year 2014-2015 Tuscany, Tuscany XTE and Palazzo motorhomes. The windshield wiper systems on these vehicles may have been improperly installed or secured, causing the wipers to fail during operation.

Indications of a failure, the company noted in its Safety Recall Report, would be “the windshield wipers would start to slow down, get entangled or the sweep pattern may shift.”

Vehicles involved

THOR/PALAZZO/2014-2015

THOR MOTOR COACH/TUSCANY/2014-2015

THOR MOTOR COACH/TUSCANY XTE/2014-20

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiper system, tightening the wiper nuts to the proper specifications, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 13, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000128.