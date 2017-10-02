Thor recalls motorhomes. Wipers installed wrong

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 1,105 model year 2014-2016 Ace, Challenger, Daybreak, Hurricane, Miramar, Outlaw, Windsport, Palazzo, Tuscany, and Tuscany XTE motorhomes. The windshield system is installed or secured incorrectly, which could cause the wipers to fail.

Although some of the vehicles included in this recall have previously been remedied under recalls 17V-096 or 17V-162, the vehicles may need additional repairs under this campaign.

If the windshield wipers cannot be used, driver visibility would be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiper system to verify it is installed correctly, repairing or replacing the system as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 6, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000146.

Click here to learn of more recent recalls.