Thor recalls RVs for sofa seat belt design error

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2018-2019 Outlaw RVs, model 29J. Due to a design error, the sofa seat belt bracket may not meet the strength requirements and may not adequately restrain an occupant in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.”

In an accident, the seat belt anchorages could fail, causing bodily harm.

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a new bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 19, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000151.