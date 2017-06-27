Thor recalls some 2018 motorhomes





Thor Motor Coach is recalling 148 model year Outlaw 29H motorhomes. Instead of a 2 amp fuse, the affected vehicles were built incorrectly with a 15 amp fuse for the awning light.

If the awning light circuit short circuits, the incorrect fuse may increase the risk of a fire.

TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 15 amp fuse with a 2 amp fuse, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 17, 2017. Owner’s may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000143.