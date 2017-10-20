Thor recruiting 5th graders to work on RVs

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

Please don’t kill me for that headline! I just could not resist. No, Thor is not recruiting kids for jobs today but for a decade or two from now. The idea is to plant the idea in their heads that instead of dreaming of being a fireman, nurse, policeman when they grow up, they might consider working in the RV industry, which just so happens to be the biggest local employer.

A representative of the company has been talking to the kids in Elkhart, Indiana, where 80 percent of all RVs are made.

So, really, a good idea, although you wonder how many kids will dream of the day when they, too, can operate a staple gun in a factory (Oh, a low blow. Not fair). It’s entirely possible they could work their way up the corporate ladder and one day lead the company to build the best RVs ever.

If you want to learn more, watch the TV news segment below.

And, again, excuse me for the headline. I’m bad.