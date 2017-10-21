Sorry, I just can’t wrap myself around this one. When I was a 5th grader I had no clue (nor did I care) what I was going to do with my life. I would think Thor would be better served hitting the local high school with this pitch. They might possibly get some results from their efforts. This is akin to asking 5th graders how we should save the earth. Reply
