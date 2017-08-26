Comments for Three woofs for National Dog Day!
I totally agree with your assessment! If I read another adopt don’t shop I am going to barf. Some of pets are rescues and I bought some from breeders. Guess what there are breeds that are not available in rescues! You should be able to buy a well bred pet without people being judgemental asstwats!
I knew before I even clicked on this page what I would find, and sure enough, I was right; more breeder-bashing and guilting people for their choices of pets.
I am a breeder/owner/exhibitor of purebred Samoyed and have also been active in rehoming dogs in need for 45 years…decades before “rescue” was cool. I find the “don’t get a dog from a breeder” statement deeply offensive, not to mention misleading.
People should buy the dog that is right for them, whether that dog is from a breeder, a rehomer (“rescue”), or the pound. Do your homework. Find the right animal for your home, your family and your situation. Ask questions and spend the time to research the various dogs, breeds, mutts, male, female, big, small, short or longhair, etc.
It is amazing that people will spend more time and effort to buy a washing machine than they will when it comes to getting a living creature that may live well into its teens, and has all the needs of any living being.
Don’t guilt people for choosing the dog they have decided is the right one for their family. As a person who breeds and also assists homeless dogs, my goal is 100% about success for the animal and the new owners; I spend a lot of time and effort to ensure the match is right, keep in touch, make myself available at all times, and have a first right of refusal clause in my sales contract (which applies to dogs of my breeding as well as the homeless dogs being rehomed) stipulating that if for any reason at any tine the owners can no longer keep the dog, s/he has a home here, no questions asked.
Breeders are not “the problem”. The problem is people who can’t or won’t train or keep their animals, then dump them on the streets, at the pound, or on a rescue.
Please do your homework, ask a lot of questions, learn about dogs and which ones are right for you. Don’t get pushed, bullied and guilted into buying the wrong pet for your home because someone else wants to make that important decision for you. It isn’t fair to you, and it isn’t fair to the dog.