Thumbs down: Loose bolts under the slideout

We received this letter from an RVtravel.com reader. There are two sides to every story, so always keep that in mind. After reading this, please comment about your own, similar experiences.

Dear Chuck,

Recently I noticed daylight emitting into my fifth wheel along the side of the slide-out. The RV is a Rockwood Signature Ulta Light, 32-foot 8289WS by Forrest River. After an examination and a couple quick measurements it was determined the slide-out had shifted and needed to be realigned.

Going under the slide-out to find the adjustment bolts I discovered the manufacturer had used a regular nut to secure the adjustment bolts. Three out of four nuts had vibrated loose allowing the slide-out to shift.

I fired off an e-mail to the manufacturer of my rig and a day later got a reply. I was told due to the fact that RV vibrated while going down the highway I should periodically check all nuts and bolts on my rig. He said “Treat it like a lug nut.”

I fired back with, “How about the manufacturer use a locking nut so that owners don’t have to crawl around under their rigs checking nuts and bolts?”

Since then I went to the hardware store and purchased “jam” nuts which snug up against the original nut to lock them in place.

AFTERWARDS, I had the opportunity to speak with some of my neighbors. I asked them if they ever crawled under their rig to inspect the nuts and bolts for tightness. They all said no and could not believe that was the reply from the manufacturer. —Kurt S.

