Another thing to consider is loose screws in the RV’s electrical system. I’ve seen a number of electrical problems including open grounds and hot-skin conditions that were caused by loose connections in the circuit breaker panel and various junction boxes. Since there’s no locking mechanism in these connectors, road vibration and heating/cooling effects tend to loosen those screws over time. I’m not sure of any solution other than to open up the circuit box and re-torque the screws every few years. More to study on this… Reply
Another thing to consider is loose screws in the RV’s electrical system. I’ve seen a number of electrical problems including open grounds and hot-skin conditions that were caused by loose connections in the circuit breaker panel and various junction boxes. Since there’s no locking mechanism in these connectors, road vibration and heating/cooling effects tend to loosen those screws over time. I’m not sure of any solution other than to open up the circuit box and re-torque the screws every few years. More to study on this…