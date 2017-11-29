Nice to hear so many positive comments about your readers RV experiences. Recently we were on our way home from visiting Prince Edward Island heading to Long Island NY. We stopped at Pond Parks Campground in Clifton, Maine located on Airline Road. Very nice and clean campground. During the morning of our departure, the power in the motorhome went out. We had full hook-ups. I checked the pedestal and it was good. I went to the camp office and explained my problem. Soon the owner came over to my campsite and began to check all the connections in my motorhome. Next he went outside and when he picked up the power cord, the power flashed on. Turns out the junction box where the power cord enters the motorhome had a loose connection. Needless to say, I will be stopping at this campground again when I travel north. What a great experience to get help from friendly and knowledgeable campground owners who care about their campground and campers! Reply
