We downsized and bought a new 24 ft Class C Coachmen in 2015 from a large RV retail dealer about 200 miles from home because our local Coachmen dealer did not have the model we wanted and was not interested in ordering what we preferred. The large retailer is too far to drive just for routine maintenance and warranty work, so we thought we would take it to our Coachmen dealer closer to home. He refuses to service it since we did not buy from him. We tried another dealer and he basically said the same thing but would try to work us in in about 3 months. Do other RVers have trouble getting warranty work done because they did not buy their coach from that particular dealer? Luckily, Camping World has come through for us even though they are 50 miles from us.