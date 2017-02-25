Comments for Tiffin limits factory service on older motorhomes
What about more structural work where Tiffin warranties the work beyond the 4 years or work that cannot be done anywhere else but at Tiffin like painting?
By “Factory Service” you should clarify that is in Red Bay AL, not factory at a factory authorized repair facility. Correct?
I have a 2008 Phaeton and had planned on going to Red Bay in a month or so. Now I wish I had not bought a used Tiffin. Talk about alienating their customer base! Will they next insist on younger owners as well?
There should be much better quality for as much as these cost. The warranty should be much better and for longer times as most people don’t use them full time or very often. No one should have to drive across the country to get something fixed and what if it couldn’t be driven. Will they have it transported to the factory for service. Simple quality of workmanship would probably fix a lot of the service problems.
I wonder if the change is due to a large increase in warranty work. We have a couple parked near us for the winter with a new Tiffin. His pick list of warranty issues covers a full sheet of tablet paper and he is having trouble getting the list cut down to size. For instance, the parking brake handle falls through the console and it is nearly impossible to disengage the parking brake. I understand he has been told he will have to bring it back to the factory, a mere 1600 miles from where he is now.
My 2004 paid for rig looks better and better every day.