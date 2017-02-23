Time to switch RV pilot/co-pilot? Maybe downsize RV?

Dear RV Shrink:

My husband is blind in his right eye and has no depth perception. We have a new 40-foot motorhome and he always needs me in the front seat to watch the passenger side when changing lanes. Also he cannot park the thing without me giving him constant direction. He should have been a kamikaze pilot. He won’t stay in a campground unless they have a pull-thru site, he’s nervous as a turkey at Thanksgiving when we are city driving and he has a panic attack every time we have to weave into a gas pump island. He swears a blue streak when we have to merge and I just can’t take it anymore. Is this normal behavior or should I sign him up for truck driving school? It is creating a lot of tension. Please help. —Co-pilot in Columbus

Dear Columbus:

You have discovered a brave new world in travel. Have you thought about doing some of the driving yourself? Driving a large RV can be a challenge even for those without your husband’s vision handicap. He might not be cut out for his new piloting duties. He might just be co-pilot material.

Travel can be stressful if driving a big rig makes you feel uncomfortable. You have to think about your safety and those you share the road with. You are missing many great camping areas if you are eliminating those without pull-thru sites. Riding with your husband would make me nervous also. I have always said, “I want to die in my sleep like my grandpa, not like all the screaming people in the back seat of his car.”

There are some great motorhome driving courses available from various dealerships. If you or your husband cannot find a comfort level in handling your rig you should consider something smaller. Drive before you buy. Keep downsizing until you find your comfort zone. If you get down to a Harley with a sidecar and your husband is still nervous, you might want to consider condo living. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink