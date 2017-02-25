Comments for Time to switch RV pilot/co-pilot? Maybe downsize RV?
We have been full timing for 4 years and even though we each drive our 35′ class A, we are nervous and and hate gas stations. We pretty much stay on interstates as we have gotten into some real pickles especially with the toad that we have to unhitch in order to back up or maneuver. If the hitch is not straight, it is a nightmare to get off. We would really like to downsize but owe more on our class A than its worth. Now we wish we would have bought used! We don’t have enough savings to buy off the loan so now feel trapped! We’ve always had stellar credit but feel our only way out is to give up RVing and walk away from our loan. Any suggestions?
If you are already full-timing, you can set your schedule and travel to minimize the amount of time you spend driving. Use truck stops for fueling, particularly if you have a diesel – there is a lot more room there. If you want to go somewhere away from the interstate, use a trucker’s atlas to plan the trip on larger roads, and when you are going to use narrower roads plan for a short drive ( an hour or less) and unhook the toad first, with one of you driving the motorhome and the other driving the toad. If you do have to unhook you should have a tool to release the locks on the tow bar to make it easier to unhitch. Finally, take one of the driving courses, and repeat until you are more comfortable.
I have vision issues and even a class B can be a challenge. Slow down, let the impatient people get by you, even pull off if necessary, and BREATHE. Stop as often as you can to relax.
I have driven for over 48 years blind in one eye. I have never had an issue with driving a class A motorhome, firetrucks, motorcycles, tractors, etc. The problem may be that he is not a good driver or just not comfortable driving a large vehicle.