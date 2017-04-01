Comments for Tips on traveling RV pets
Sorry but a campground or rv park that advertises that it is “pet friendly ” but charges extra for a pet and or limits the number or size, IS NOT PET FRIENDLY!
As a pet owner my husband an I are very frustrated with animal owners do NOT pick up after their dogs, it makes it hard for those of us that are responsible pet owners, we always pick up after our pet (and yours too if I see it)! We are on our way back from Arizona & staying overnight in a lovely little park just off I5 which shall remain nameless. The people next door have a very lovely little controlled dog as do we, the lady across NOT!! Her Chi was barking up a storm, not sure at what, but said dog was being held in the owners arms barking its’ fool head off, did she do anything to stop the barking, no!! Please do not let your dog bark, a firm (not hard) grip of the muzzle until it stops & every time it barks works, it will eventually get the picture. I understand why some parks do not allow dogs however it is disappointing for those of us who have trained our dogs to be well mannered. And that is my rant for the day😄
Many campgrounds can also have breed restrictions. A KOA in Montana declined our neutered French Bulldog because they insisted his was part of the pitbull family. Which is wrong and ridiculous. Glad I called ahead and we will not stay there (even when Haunz is no longer with us).