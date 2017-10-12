Too cold for your RV fridge?

By Chris Dougherty

Dear Chris,

I enjoy your videos on RVtravel. I have a question regarding operating an RV fridge in cold weather.

We are planning to leave early in the morning of December 26 for Florida (from Ontario, Canada). The temperature here for Christmas Day is forecasted to be 23 F and overnight into the next day at -17 F. I have read that it is not a good idea to run an RV fridge at extremely cold temperatures. I have some refrigerated items we are bringing, and I am not extremely concerned about those. We are also bringing some frozen items, and this is my concern.

Since it takes awhile for an RV fridge to get to temperature, turning on the fridge when we leave may not do the trick for the frozen food.

What is your suggestion for this? Should we go ahead and turn on the fridge on Christmas Day? Will it kill the fridge?

—Astrid Bierworth

Dear Astrid,

Thank you for the compliment! I enjoy doing them!

You have nothing to be concerned about, and it will not harm the fridge. The only thing is, if you have an ice maker, I would lift the arm and leave it off until you’re in warmer temps and de-winterize the water system. When I was full-timing, I had the coach in conditions as low as -24 F and never had a refrigerator problem. —Chris

